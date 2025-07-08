Trump tells Zelensky US to provide as much aid to Ukraine as it can spare — newspaper

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump assured Vladimir Zelensky in a phone call on July 4 that Washington would send as much aid to Ukraine as it could spare, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

According to the sources, Trump informed Zelensky that he directed a review of Pentagon munitions stockpiles after the US had targeted Iran’s nuclear sites but did not order the department to suspend arms deliveries to Kiev.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles and Stinger man-portable air-defense systems to Kiev. On July 3, the US president pointed out that even though Washington continued to provide Kiev with military assistance, the US needed weapons itself.

The Wall Street Journal adds, citing sources, that the halt in weapons shipments to Ukraine surprised the US Department of State and Congress.

Earlier, the Pentagon reaffirmed the US administration’s plans to send additional "defensive weapons" to Ukraine. "At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace and ensure the killing stops," Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said. He added that the plan "to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect."

Shortly before that, Trump stated that the US was going "to send some more weapons" to Kiev as the Ukrainians "have to be able to defend themselves."