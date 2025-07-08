Over 100 people killed in Israeli army strikes on Gaza in past 24 hours

DUBAI, July 8. /TASS/. At least 100 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli army strikes on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, 105 deceased and 356 wounded were admitted to Gaza hospitals during the last 24 hours due to the Israel Defense Forces’ strikes on the region. "Some of the injured remain trapped under rubble and on roads inaccessible to emergency crews and civil defense workers," the ministry said.

It was also reported that at least seven people were killed and more than 74 wounded during Israeli military attacks on Palestinians waiting in line at humanitarian aid distribution points in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health data, the total number of victims of Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 57,523, with over 136,617 injured. The number of casualties since March 18, 2025, when Israel resumed hostilities in Gaza, has increased to 24,576 dead and 6,964 killed.