Trump says US will supply weapons to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The United States intends to supply weapons to Ukraine, US President Donald Trump stated on Monday while answering reporters’ questions at the start of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"We are going to send some more weapons. They have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said in response to a question.

"They are getting hit very hard now. We are going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons primarily," the American leader continued.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the US leader’s statements regarding his disappointment with the outcome of his conversation with the Russian president, said that Russia pays close attention to all remarks made by the US President.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States would suspend deliveries to Ukraine of Patriot interceptor missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems, and a number of other weapons. Nevertheless, on July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, while emphasizing that the United States itself needs to maintain its own stockpiles of weaponry.