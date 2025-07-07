EU to introduce toughest sanctions against Russia — France’s Foreign Minister

PARIS, July 7. /TASS/. The European Union is preparing to introduce the toughest anti-Russian sanctions since 2022, France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

"The EU, coordinating efforts with US senators, is preparing to introduce the toughest sanctions over the last three years on the basis of French proposals," he said on the air with LCI television.

"Sanctions will affect Russian oil revenues, Russian financial players and intermediaries in other countries that help Russia to circumvent restrictive measures," Barrot added.