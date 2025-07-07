Israel-Saudi normalization unlikely even after Gaza conflict ends — paper

NEW YORK, July 7. /TASS/. The chances for normalizing Israeli-Saudi relations remain low even after the active phase of the Gaza Strip conflict comes to an end, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing expert assessments.

According to them, this is due to the rising wave of anti-Israel sentiment across the Arab world triggered by the Jewish state’s military operation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Furthermore, the experts stress that Israel is currently unwilling to fulfill Saudi Arabia’s main condition for normalization: presenting a detailed plan for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. On January 20, US President Donald Trump remarked that Saudi Arabia could potentially sign the Abraham Accords and establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel by the end of 2025.

A possible normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations has long been part of Trump’s agenda. The American leader considers the Abraham Accords one of the major accomplishments of his first presidential term. In 2020, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco normalized relations with Israel. In 2021, Sudan announced the establishment of diplomatic ties with the Jewish state. Before these agreements, Israel maintained diplomatic relations with only two Arab nations: Egypt (since 1979) and Jordan (since 1994).