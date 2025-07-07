Syria rejects Israel's claims about detention of pro-Iranian radicals in country's south

BEIRUT, July 7. /TASS/. The Syrian intelligence services have no knowledge of any activities by pro-Iranian radical groups within the Arab Republic, a representative of the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Qutaiba Idlbi, told Al Arabiya TV channel in an interview.

"We have no verified intelligence regarding these activities," he said.

Idlbi also underlined the importance of international cooperation with the country's new government to evaluate such threats and prevent potential violations of Syrian sovereignty.

On July 2, the Israeli military announced it had detained a group of radicals suspected of links to Iran during an overnight raid in Syria. Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the "complete demilitarization" of Syria’s southern regions and vowed not to permit the presence of any armed groups there.