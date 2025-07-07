Doha hosting new round of Gaza settlement talks — TV

DOHA, July 7. /TASS/. A new round of Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas began in Doha on Monday as part of the negotiation process that resumed on July 6, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing sources.

"The atmosphere at the talks in Doha is positive, but no major breakthrough has been achieved yet," the source said, adding that the sides are focusing primarily on mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as part of the proposed ceasefire agreement.

Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip in mid-March, launching a series of strikes on Hamas targets, effectively ending the ceasefire that had been in effect in the enclave since January 2025. Several rounds of US-, Egypt-, and Qatar-mediated talks failed to produce a new truce. On July 2, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire, with efforts to reach a permanent settlement continuing during this period. On July 4, Hamas submitted its positive response to the mediators regarding the Gaza ceasefire proposal.