US continues to provide military aid to Ukraine — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the US itself needs these weapons, President Donald Trump said.

"We're giving weapons, but we've given so many. We are giving weapons, and we're working with them to try to help them. We don't mind emptying out our own country, giving them weapons. We have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves," the US leader told told reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington.

Earlier, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that Washington would suspend the supply of several weapons to Kiev, including Patriot air defense missiles, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, and Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US charge d’affaires John Ginkel to discuss the information about the suspension of supplies. On the same day, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine was holding working-level discussions with the US on issues of Washington’s military support.

Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell subsequently declined to specify the types of weapons still being supplied to Kiev by the US.