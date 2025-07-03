Moldova’s ex-president criticizes government for political vendetta against Gagauz leader

CHISINAU, July 3. /TASS/. Moldova’s former president and leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists Igor Dodon has accused the country’s authorities of politically persecuting Gagauz autonomy head Eughenia Gutsul, and undermining the foundations of the rule of law.

"As the fifth president of the Republic of Moldova, I categorically condemn the political persecution of Gagauz bashkan [head] Eughenia Gutsul. This erodes the rule of law. The court rulings in Gutsul’s case are driven solely by political motives and as such have no place in a democratic society. What is currently unfolding is political repression and a backwards step for the country," Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

The former president, who spent nearly six months under house arrest in 2022 on unproven charges of treason, illegal financing, corruption, and other serious accusations, criticized incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu, saying her governance "aims not to strengthen democracy but to suppress political opponents." He called for the protection of every citizen’s rights and freedoms, regardless of political views.

On July 1, the Moldovan Prosecutor’s Office demanded to sentence Gutsul, who is accused of embezzlement in the financing of her party and election campaign, to nine years in prison along with a five-year ban on holding leadership positions. On July 3, the defense and prosecution will continue arguments, after which the court will deliver its verdict following Gutsul’s final statement.

The Gagauz head firmly rejects the charges against her and insists that her arrest was orchestrated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, who seek to remove her from office. Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won election in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to declare the election in Gagauzia invalid, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grassroots rallies were held in her support. However, Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.