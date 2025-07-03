Israeli Air Force strikes 150 terror targets in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, July 3. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has conducted strikes on 150 targets used by radicals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Israeli Defense Forces reported.

"Over the past day, the IAF struck approximately 150 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement said.

Among the attacked sites, the press service listed "terrorists," "underground routes," "military structures," and "sniper posts."

The IDF added that Israeli ground units continue to destroy infrastructure used by radicals as part of the ongoing operation in the Palestinian enclave. "In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops continue to eliminate terrorists as well as locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure, weapons, and underground routes. <...> In addition, the Nahal Brigade began operating in the northern Gaza Strip," the military noted.

Moreover, in the southern part of the enclave, "IDF troops located weapons, including rifles, guns, magazines, and mortars, in the area of Khan Yunis," while near Rafah, close to the Gaza-Egypt border, soldiers "dismantled dozens of terror infrastructure sites," the press service added.