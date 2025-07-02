Over 100 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past day

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. More than 100 Palestinians were killed on July 1 as a result of Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip, according to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera.

Citing its sources, the network reported that Israeli forces killed 109 Palestinians, including 28 individuals who were waiting to receive food at humanitarian aid distribution points. According to the enclave’s Ministry of Health, more than 600 people have been killed in attacks on such distribution sites since late May.

In total, since the escalation of the armed conflict in October 2023, over 56,600 people have been killed and 134,000 injured in the Gaza Strip.

On May 18, the Israeli military announced the launch of combat operations in the northern and southern parts of the enclave as part of a large-scale ground offensive dubbed Gideon's Chariots. The stated objectives of the campaign are the complete defeat of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the liberation of all Israeli hostages held in the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that, following the operation, the army intends to take control of the entire territory of Gaza.