Iranian president calls on IAEA to abandon double-standard policy

DUBAI, June 30. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s to reject its double-standards policy, saying it has become a threat to global security.

"This policy of double standards leads to serious threats to regional and global security. We expect that the IAEA will not violate the rights of sovereign countries, will reject double standards and will duly protect the legitimate interests of all signatory countries [of the IAEA Statute]," he said in phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a statement from the Iranian president’s office.

Pezeshkian commented on IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi’s actions.

"Today the position of the government, parliament and people of Iran is that the IAEA director-general, despite the well-established cooperation and collaboration, has acted in a biased manner with respect to the nuclear program" of Iran, he said.

"Such behavior is absolutely unacceptable to us. The actions of the lawmakers, which reflect the will of the Iranian people, were a natural reaction to these unjustified, destructive and shameful decisions of the IAEA director-general," the president went on to say.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a bill aiming to suspend the country’s cooperation with the IAEA. The Iranian Guardian Council endorsed the bill the following day. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the new bill clarified the limits of cooperation with the IAEA, not blocking it entirely but leaving the decision to the country's Supreme National Security Council.

Iranian authorities earlier said that the IAEA’s failure to condemn Israel's aggression against the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear sites could prompt the country to end cooperation with the agency. According to Tehran, all the Iranian nuclear sites that came under attack from Israel and the US were under the supervision and protection of the IAEA, which did nothing to prevent the strikes.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.