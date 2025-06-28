Syria, Turkey agree to resume road traffic between countries

CAIRO, June 28. /TASS/. Syria and Turkey signed a memorandum to resume automobile traffic between the countries and ease the transit of goods through their territories, the General Directorate of Land and Sea Ports of Syria said.

"The agency signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turkish Transport Ministry, according to which road traffic between the countries will be restored and the passage of trucks and the transit of goods will be simplified," it said in a statement broadcast by Syria’s Al-Ikhbaria television.

The document stipulates that land transportation between Syria and Turkey will be carried out in accordance with an agreement signed in 2004.

On April 21, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced that Ankara and Damascus had agreed to increase bilateral trade and ease customs procedures. According to the official, in order to increase trade between the two countries, it is necessary to ease customs clearance and move loading and unloading operations inside Syria.