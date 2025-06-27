Iranian president says US, Israeli attacks undermine status of Non-Proliferation Treaty

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The US and Israeli strikes on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities have seriously undermined the status of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

"On June 13, 2025, the Zionist regime [Israel] committed a violent assault and carried out illegal terrorist and armed attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran. This act of aggression happened during indirect talks on Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program between Iran and the United States," he said in a video message to participants at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities came under the attack. The US and the Zionist regime's military attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, which have remained under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, constitute a gross violation of all international norms and irreparably undermine the status of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as carried out by the permanent member of the UN Security Council," Pezeshkian stressed.

On June 25, Iranian lawmakers adopted a bill on the temporary suspension of the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The following day, Iran's Guardian Council approved the text of the legislation. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that the new law clarified the framework of cooperation with the IAEA, but did not block interaction completely, leaving the decision of this issue to the discretion of the Supreme National Security Council.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

US President Donald Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.