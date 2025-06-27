Estonia ready to host nuclear-capable NATO jets

VILNIUS, June 27. /TASS/. Estonia is ready to host military aircraft with the capability to carry nuclear warheads from their NATO allies, Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur told the Postimees newspaper.

According to the top defense official, F-35 fighter jets, those equipped to carry tactical nuclear bombs, have been stationed in Estonia in the past and will soon guard the country's airspace again. "Regardless of their country of origin, if some [of these planes] have the capability to carry dual-use nuclear weapons, this does not affect our position on accepting F-35 jets in any way. Of course, we are ready to accommodate our allies," he added.

On June 9, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced at a conference in the UK that alliance countries intend to order 700 F-35 jets from the US within the next four years. On June 24, the UK announced that it would purchase 12 new F-35A fighter jets and join NATO's nuclear-sharing mission.