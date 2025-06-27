India, Russia discuss S-400 deliveries in compressed time — Indian defense ministry

NEW DELHI, June 27. /TASS/. India and Russia discussed supplies of S-400 missile systems and Su-30 MKI fighter jets as well as purchases of critical military hardware in compressed time, the Indian Ministry of Defense said following a meeting in China’s Qingdao between India’s defense chief, Radjnath Singh, and his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov.

"That was one of key meetings recently between the two countries’ [defense] ministers against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the ensuing need to ramp up defense production, especially in such major spheres as air defense, air-to-surface missiles, cutting-edge capabilities, and the modernization of aircraft platforms," the ministry said.

"The meeting mostly focused on S-400 deliveries, the modernization of Su-30 MKIs, and the purchase of critical military hardware in compressed time," the ministry recounted.