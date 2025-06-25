Window for diplomatic solution to Iranian nuclear issue currently open — Grossi

BERLIN, June 25. /TASS/. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran has opened a window for diplomatic resolution of issues related to the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, Reuters reported, citing Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi’s statement during a press briefing at the agency's headquarters.

Grossi stressed that interested parties must not miss the opportunity for a political solution while the chance exists. He also called for restraint in rhetoric, noting that while strong words are inevitable during military action, the focus should now shift to diplomacy.

Grossi also emphasized that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons continues to play a crucial role in preventing escalation.