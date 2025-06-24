BRICS countries say attacks on Iran violated UN Charter — statement

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25. /TASS/. BRICS member countries issued a joint statement expressing deep concern over Israeli and US attacks on Iran and saying they violated international law and the UN Charter.

"We express grave concern over the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since 13 June 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," said the statement issued by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The group, where Brazil holds the rotating presidency this year, also called for making the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

BRICS expressed concern over the attacks against Iran’s nuclear installations, saying they were carried out in violation of international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"BRICS remains committed to promoting international peace and security and to fostering diplomacy and peaceful dialogue as the only sustainable path toward long-term stability in the region," the statement said.

In the small hours of June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran, which retaliated less than 24 hours later. The US entered the fray on the morning of June 22, with its aircraft attacking three Iranian nuclear sites. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military air base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. Israel confirmed that it had accepted the US proposal and announced that it had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.