Bulk of US congressmen reject impeachment attempt against Trump

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has overwhelmingly torpedoed an attempt by Democratic Congressman Al Green (Texas) to initiate impeachment against President Donald Trump over military strikes on Iran.

Despite wide dissatisfaction with the attack, 344 (all Republicans and 128 Democrats) congressmen voted against the initiative. Only 79 Democrats supported this decision.

Green has been trying for several months to initiate a vote on Trump's impeachment, criticizing his actions in both foreign and domestic politics. On Tuesday, the Democrat demanded impeachment because Trump had not requested permission from Congress to strike three nuclear facilities in Iran. Even during Trump's first presidential term, the legislator repeatedly presented articles of impeachment against the head of state.

In April, Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar (Michigan) introduced a resolution demanding Trump's impeachment with seven charges. Unlike Green, he did not force a vote on this document.

At the moment, Trump’s Republican Party has a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate of Congress, making impeachment almost impossible.

In 2019, the Democrats, who then controlled the House of Representatives, launched the procedure for removing Trump from office. However, when the case was referred to the Senate in 2020, most of the seats there belonged to Republicans, so the president was acquitted. In 2021, the Democrats made another unsuccessful attempt to impeach Trump.