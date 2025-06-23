US monitors situation at Al Udeid base closely — White House

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. The US government is closely monitoring the situation at its Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, a senior White House official, commenting on reports of an Iranian missile strike on the Al Udeid base, told reporters.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," the official said.

The White House and the Pentagon did not respond to TASS' request for comment on the Iranian State Television and Radio Company's report that Tehran had launched a military operation against the Al Udeid base. The US military also did not specify whether the base was hit.