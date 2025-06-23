US base in northeastern Syria attacked — news agency

DUBAI, June 23. /TASS/. The US military base in Hasaka in northeastern Syria has been attacked, Iran's Mehr news agency reported, citing sources.

The news agency did not specify who shelled the US base.

According to sources of the Al Maalomah news agency, the incident occurred in the morning of June 23. A mortar shell attacked the facility. The agency's sources have no information on who launched it or where it came from. After the shelling, it is said that the US contingent stationed at the base was put on high alert and that several US helicopters were flown into the air. US servicemen also checked the area around the facility.