Lukashenko, Kellogg discuss sanctions against Belarus — presidential spokeswoman

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and US presidential special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg discussed sanctions against Belarus, relations with Russia and China, as well the Ukrainian conflict, presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont told The New York Times.

"The talks, which began Friday evening, lasted six and a half hours, and covered American and European sanctions on Belarus, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as Belarus’ relations with Russia and China," the newspaper quoted the spokeswoman as saying.