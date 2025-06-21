Strike on Iran will inevitably drag US into regional war — former Pentagon chief

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. The United States will inevitably become embroiled in a war in the Middle East if US President Donald Trump decides to strike Iran, former Defense Secretary and ex-CIA director Leon Panetta told CNN.

"If he goes in and attacks Iran, then there’s no question that the United States would be in a regional war at that point," Panetta said.

He is convinced that the United States made a "terrible mistake" by going into Iraq in 2003, and believes that it should serve as a lesson for Trump.

Earlier, Trump said the United States was ready to give Iran two weeks maximum to try to resolve the Iranian nuclear issues diplomatically and prevent US strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.