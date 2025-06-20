Iran suspects US of using negotiations as cover-up for strike — foreign minister

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. The United States probably used negotiations with Iran as a cover-up for its preparations to attack the Islamic Republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"It's up to Americans, the United States again to show their determination for going for a negotiated solution, or they have something else in their mind and they want to attack Iran anyway," Araghchi said. "So they had, perhaps, this plan, and they just needed negotiations, perhaps to cover it up."

He said that in light of the recent events, Tehran has little trust in Washington.

"What they did was, in fact, a betrayal to diplomacy," the top Iranian diplomat said.