Trump says he gives Iran two weeks for diplomacy

NEW YORK, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said his country was ready to give Iran maximum two weeks to settle the issue around its nuclear program and prevent US strikes on the Islamic Republic.

"We are giving them a period of time. We're going to see what that period of time is, but I'm giving them a period of time, and I would say two weeks would be the maximum," Trump told reporters in New Jersey.

On June 19, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a brief written statement by Trump, which said that, in the US leader’s opinion, there are chances for a diplomatic solution on the Iranian nuclear issue. Within two weeks, Trump will decide on whether his country should strike Iran, the statement said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. An exchange of strikes continues.