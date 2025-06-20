Over 60 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza over past day — health ministry

DUBAI, June 20. /TASS/. At least 67 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 69 bodies, including two pulled out of the rubble, and 221 injured people were taken to hospitals," it said, adding that many wounded and dead remain under the rubble and in the streets, but ambulance crews and civil defense services are not able to reach them.

According to the ministry, a total of 5,401 people have been killed and over 18,000 others have been injured since hostilities resumed in Gaza on March 18. The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on October 7, 2023 has approached 55,706, with 130,101 people injured.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.