Indonesia, Russia have similar views on many world issues, President Subianto says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/ Indonesia and Russia share similar perspectives on numerous international issues, including the importance of peaceful resolutions, President Prabowo Subianto emphasized after his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SPIEF.

"On many issues on the global agenda, as the esteemed Mr. President [of Russia] has previously noted, Indonesia and Russia align in their views," he stated.

Both nations champion the sovereignty of each state, advocate for peaceful solutions to conflicts, and emphasize resolving disputes through cooperation rather than confrontation, Subianto said.