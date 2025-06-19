Ukrainian conflict must have long-term solution — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Simply ending the Ukrainian conflict as it is today is not enough; a long-term solution must be found so that similar situations do not arise in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"We must find a solution that will not only end the current conflict but also prevent similar situations from arising again in the future," he pointed out.

"I participated in the Minsk negotiations, where we sought the principles of a peaceful settlement and talked for 17 hours straight all night," the Russian leader recalled. "Yes, we agreed on these principles, but the West did not implement them," Putin emphasized.