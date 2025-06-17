Iran says it used undetectable missiles to strike Mossad headquarters

RABAT, June 17. /TASS/. Iran used missiles that can’t be tracked or intercepted to strike the headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence service near Tel Aviv, Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said.

"In today’s attack, we deployed missiles that could not be tracked or intercepted," he said, the IRNA news agency reported.

According to the official, the attack came as a surprise for the enemy. The target was hit with precision missiles, despite "heavy defensive layers" surrounding the Israeli facility.

Talaei-Nik suggested that the strike "demonstrated Israel’s vulnerabilities."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tasnim news agency reported that an Iranian missile strike on Israel's military intelligence building and Mossad headquarters killed many Israeli soldiers, including officers.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.