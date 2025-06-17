Israel's goal is to disarm Iran — Israeli ambassador to Latvia

VILNIUS, June 17. /TASS/. The objective of Israel’s operation in Iran is to disarm Tehran, Israeli Ambassador to Latvia Sandra Simovich said.

"Our goal is to make sure that we have eliminated the nuclear threat from Iran so that it cannot continue developing nuclear weapons any longer. And, basically, to disarm it because its ballistic missiles and drones pose a threat to the whole region," she said in an interview with Latvia’s LSM state-run broadcaster.

According to the diplomat, the stakes in this conflict extend beyond just Israel's interests. "We are paying a heavy price but we are doing this not only for ourselves but also for Europe and the whole world," she stressed.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran continued to exchange strikes. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.