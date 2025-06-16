US redeploys refueling aircraft to Europe following escalation between Israel, Iran

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The Pentagon has redirected "dozens of Air Force" refueling aircraft to Europe as a preventive measure in case the armed conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates, the Politico newspaper reported.

It said, citing two unnamed military sources, that these aircraft had left their US bases last weekend to be redeployed in Europe as "a preventative measure to support any operations in the Middle East," in case the United States chooses to throw some heavier weight behind Israel in its confrontation with Iran.

Similar reports came later from Fox News.

The Pentagon and the US Central Command were unavailable for comment.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.