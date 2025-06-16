Israel’s attack on Iran poses threat to region — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, June 16. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the phone that Israel, by setting off the latest spiral of violence by attacking Iran, is putting the entire region's security at risk, the Turkish leader’s administration said following their call.

"President Erdogan said that the spiral of violence that was set off by Israel’s attack on Iran jeopardizes the security of the entire region, and that the Netanyahu government’s lawless stance poses a clear threat to the international system. He also noted that the region cannot allow another war," the statement says.

According to the office, Erdogan emphasized it is important that Israel's attacks on Iran "not divert attention from the genocide in Gaza." He also warned of a "high likelihood" that Israel may attempt to impose a new reality on the region through unilateral actions.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.