Hungary threatens to halt electricity supplies to Ukraine if EU bans Russian fuel

BUDAPEST, June 16. /TASS/. Hungary may cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if the European Commission bans imports of Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said after an EU energy ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg.

"Today, Hungary accounts for approximately 40-42% of energy imported by Ukraine. Therefore, Hungary plays a key role in Ukraine’s electricity supply. But if Hungary’s power supply is under threat, if it becomes unstable, this may seriously affect our supplies to Ukraine," he said during a media stakeout aired by Hungary’s M1 television channel.