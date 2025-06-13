Israel already destroyed a ‘large portion of Iran's missile arsenal — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. Israel has already destroyed a large portion of the Iranian army's ballistic missile stockpile during the operation against Iran that began on the night of June 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video address to the Iranian people, which was distributed by his office.

"In the past 24 hours, we have taken out top military commanders, senior nuclear scientists, the Islamic regime's most significant enrichment facility and a large portion of its ballistic missile arsenal. More is on the way," he said.

According to Netanyahu, the Iranian authorities are disoriented after the attack carried out by Israel, do not know what has befallen them and what awaits them in the near future, and they are "never been weaker." In this regard, he appealed to Iranians to begin the struggle to overthrow the government.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched Operation ‘Rising Lion,’ aimed against Iran's nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces reported that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv. The Jewish state's authorities admitted that a number of targets was hit, but assured that most of the missiles were intercepted.