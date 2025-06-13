Israeli PM Netanyahu plans to hold talks with Putin soon — PM’s Office

TEL AVIV, June 13. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced.

"In the near future, he (Netanyahu - TASS) plans to discuss the situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement says.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's office said that Netanyahu also intends to hold a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump during the day. Netanyahu's office noted that he has already held a series of talks with world leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The leaders expressed understanding of Israel's security needs in light of the threat of destruction from Iran," the statement says.