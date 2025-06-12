Iranian military develops plan to response to potential Israeli strike — newspaper

NEW YORK, June 12. /TASS/. Iranian military and government officials have met to discuss their response to a potential Israeli strike, the New York Times reports, citing a senior Iranian official.

"The official said that Tehran had devised a response plan that would involve an immediate counterstrike on Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles," the newspaper writes.

CBS News reported earlier that US officials had been told Israel was fully ready to launch an operation into Iran. According to the Axios news website, US President Donald Trump warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against taking such a step in their phone call on June 9.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized "the voluntary departure" of US military dependents from the Middle East due to security issues, a representative of US military circles told TASS.

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh stated on Wednesday that if an armed conflict with the United States broke out, Iran would attack all US military bases in the Middle East.