Uzbekistan’s mineral resources estimated at $3 trillion — president

TASHKENT, June 10. /TASS/. The total value of mineral resources in Uzbekistan reaches $3 trillion, President of the republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the opening of the 4th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Large reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, magnesium, lithium, graphite, vanadium, titanium, and other mineral resources were found in Uzbekistan. The potential of our subsurface is valued at $3 trillion," the head of state said.

The president promised a 10-year period of fiscal benefits for investors that will start exploration in the country and establish the finished goods production chain.

Central Asian countries can concentrate production facilities processing mineral feedstock in their territory, the head of state noted. "All the opportunities are in place for the region to become a hub for mineral products with the high added value," Mirziyoyev added.

The work in this direction is already underway in Uzbekistan, the president noted. Technology hubs for mineral feedstock processing are being created in Tashkent and Samarkand Regions of the country.