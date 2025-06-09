LA protests reveal population's discontent with US government policies — Cuban MFA

HAVANA, June 9. /TASS/. Protests in Los Angeles show the systemic racism and xenophobia imposed by the US government and the population's dissatisfaction with the authorities' policy violating the rights of thousands of migrants, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated.

"Protests in Los Angeles over raids on undocumented migrants evidence systemic racism and xenophobia established by the current US government which ignores economic and social basis of that nation, and popular discontent towards these measures which violate Human Rights of thousands of migrants," he stated on X.

Protests against mass detentions of undocumented migrants continue for the third day in Los Angeles. Previously, White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump had ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops from California to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest. Trump issued the directive without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller described the protests and riots in California as an uprising and criticized the stance of the Los Angeles police chief, who had refused to take part in mass migrant deportations.