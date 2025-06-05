Musk claims Trump would not have won presidency without him

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk says US President Donald Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his support.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House [of Representatives]," Musk wrote on the X social network.

The world's richest man couldn't contain his animus in responding to Trump's remarks that he was "disappointed" in him.

Previously, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Trump was losing his patience with Musk amid the entrepreneur’s sharp criticism of his government spending bill.