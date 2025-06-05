Israeli PM confirms enlisting Palestinian clans in Gaza to fight against Hamas

TEL AVIV, June 5. /TASS/. Israel has enlisted a number of Palestinian clans in the Gaza Strip to fight against the radical movement Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed.

"Upon the advice of security forces, we engaged the Gaza clans that oppose Hamas. It’s only for the good because it helps save the lives of our soldiers," Netanyahu pointed out in a statement released by his office.

The statement notes that in Gaza, Israel "is acting wisely and resolutely, and with full support from the security system, in order to achieve the main goal, which is to completely defeat the terrorist organization Hamas." "Israel will continue to operate on all fronts to achieve full victory," the statement adds.

Avigdor Lieberman, former Israeli defense minister, leader of the Israel Our Home party and parliament member, stated earlier that the Israeli government was providing weapons to Palestinian groups active in the Gaza Strip, which opposed the enclave’s ruling Hamas movement. He claimed in an interview with the Kan radio station that Israel was arming criminal groups in Gaza, which associated themselves with the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia). According to Lieberman, "the step was not approved by the cabinet," but was taken "on the prime minister’s orders" and at the initiative of the Israel Security Agency.