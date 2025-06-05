US should remove its restrictions on China after Geneva talks — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. The United States should remove its negative barriers restricting China following the trade and economic talks in Geneva, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

‘"After the Geneva talks, China has implemented the provisions of the agreement that was reached with all due seriousness. The United States needs to realistically assess the progress that has been made, and cancel the negative measures taken with regard to China," China’s Central Television quoted the president as saying.

In his words, in order to change the course of Chinese-US relations, the leaders should "firmly hold the steering wheel and choose the right direction," and also to "remove different barriers and obstacles."