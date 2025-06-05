Xi talks with Trump over phone — Xinhua

BEIJING, June 5. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a telephone conversation with American President Donald Trump, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Details of the conversation were not provided.

Earlier, CNN reported citing White House sources that Washington considers the conversation between the leaders of the two countries to be the necessary next step to resume trade negotiations.

Xi and Trump last spoke over the phone in January this year.

After Trump took office, the United States and China gradually raised customs tariffs on each other's products by more than 100%, threatening an all-out trade war between the countries.

The duties were reduced from May 14 after talks on May 10-11.