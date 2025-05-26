German vice-chancellor denies Berlin's change of position on providing weapons to Ukraine

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil (from the Social Democratic Party) denied a change in Berlin's position regarding restrictions on the range of Ukrainian strikes with German weapons on Russian territory.

"As far as range is concerned, I want to say that there is no new agreement that goes beyond what the previous government did," he said at a press conference in Berlin.

In turn, Ralf Stegner, a lawmaker from the SPD faction, said in an interview with the RND news outlet that Chancellor Friedrich Merz's public statements about lifting the limits on the range of German weapons strikes on Russia "are not helpful." "I consider anything that expands the war to be wrong," the lawmaker said, advocating the intensification of diplomatic efforts.

Merz's words caused misunderstanding even within his own ruling coalition. Earlier, the chancellor announced that his country was lifting all restrictions on the range of Ukrainian strikes with German weapons on Russian territory. The politician said that the United Kingdom and France had made a similar decision.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision was potentially dangerous and went against attempts at a settlement.