Armenia to host European Political Community summit in spring 2026 — PM

YEREVAN, May 23. /TASS/. The eighth European Political Community (EPC) summit will be held in the spring of 2026 in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

"In the spring of 2026, Armenia will host the 8th summit of the European Political Community. It is a great honor for me to welcome the leaders of the community in our country, and I thank all of them for supporting this decision," he wrote on his Telegram channel. The previous EPC summit took place last week in the capital of Albania.

During his working visit to Yerevan on May 20-21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Armenia had applied to host the ENP summit next year. He said Moscow has already assessed the idea and hopes it will be "understood and perceived with respect," just as Russia respects the actions of its partners and allies within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The first ENP summit was held in Prague in October 2022, bringing together 44 countries. The format was originally established by Brussels as a tool to counter Russia, with then EU High Representative Josep Borrell saying the ENP should "send a signal to Russia to seek a new world order without it.".