Vatican may host new round of Russia-Ukraine talks in mid-June — media

NEW YORK, May 22. /TASS/. Another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine may be held in the Vatican in mid-June, The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, a US delegation will also be present at these talks. The delegation will include Secretary of State and acting national security advisor Marco Rubio and presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

The new Pope, Leo XIV, said earlier that the Holy See is ready to promote the peace process in Ukraine, including to host talks. US President Donald Trump welcomed this initiative.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul on May 16. On May 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a more than two-hour phone call with Trump where the two leaders discussed ways of settling the conflict in Ukraine. Following this call, the US president spoke to Vladimir Zelensky and a number of European leaders, with Stubb being among them, to inform them about his conversation with Putin.