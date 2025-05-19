Australia delivers promised decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine — PM

SYDNEY, May 19. /TASS/. The decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks that the Australian government promised Kiev have already been delivered to Ukraine, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during an online briefing for reporters.

The official pointed out that the promised M1A1 Abrams tanks are being delivered to Ukraine and pledged to "continue to provide military support" to the country. "We are prepared to consider any proposal, if peace can be achieved there, for a coalition of the willing, to be part of a peacekeeping force," he emphasized.

In addition, the prime minister recalled that Australia has imposed 1,400 sanctions "against individuals or Russian companies." "We continue to look at whatever we can do to pressure Russia," Albanese added.

Previous reports indicated that Australia was having difficulty sending 49 decommissioned US tanks to Kiev due to a lack of official authorization from Washington for transferring M1A1 Abrams tanks to another country.

Australia has been sending arms and ammunition to Ukraine since March 2022, including Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, M777 howitzers, M113 armored vehicles, anti-tank systems and drones. Australia's total aid to Kiev since the start of Russia’s military operation has exceeded $1 billion, of which more than $880 million has been spent on the purchase of arms and ammunition. Canberra has also sent 90 military instructors to the UK to train Ukrainian servicemen, and an Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft and up to 100 troops have been stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany since October 2023 to protect Ukraine's supply routes. At least 48 Australian citizens are known to be fighting alongside the Ukrainian military.