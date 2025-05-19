Zelensky fears Putin, Trump to make him face 'fait accompli' — newspaper

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Rome took place amid Kiev's concern over US President Donald Trump's upcoming phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian side is experiencing "heightened anxieties" about the upcoming conversation between the leaders of the US and Russia. "Zelensky and his top aides want to make sure that talks between Putin and Trump won’t deliver a fait accompli that Ukraine can’t accept," the newspaper quoted a US diplomat as saying.

Earlier, Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Zelensky in Rome for the first time since the White House dispute. According to the press service of Zelensky's office, following the meeting, he sent Trump a letter following the meeting with new proposals for cooperation between the two countries in the defense industrial complex and trade.