PARIS, May 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s attempt to "gain the upper hand" during the talks with Russia in Istanbul encountered resistance from US President Donald Trump, who appears to prioritize restoring relations with Moscow over supporting Ukraine. Arnaud Dubien, head of the Franco-Russian Observatory in Moscow and a research fellow at the Paris-based Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS), commented on this shift.

"Things are now changing rapidly, and it seems that Zelensky, who initially believed he had gained the upper hand with his proposal for a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is once again entangled in the evolving web of events. Neither he nor the Europeans managed to persuade Trump to align with their approaches - the American president seems to consider maintaining good relations with Russia more vital than backing Ukraine. This marks a clear departure from the policies of former US presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama," Dubien explained.

He also noted that Trump did not allow Zelensky to "slam the door" on talks, defending the composition of the Russian delegation that arrived in Istanbul, despite Ukrainian criticism of Moscow.

According to Dubien, European leaders’ strategy of issuing ultimatums to Russia in an attempt to force negotiations reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of Russian realities - diplomatic, political, and on the ground. By choosing the location, timing, and level of representation for these talks, Russia effectively "sets the pace and framework for future negotiations," while also signaling its desire for a political resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Istanbul talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin had addressed the media at the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, suggesting that Kiev should resume direct talks without preconditions, a process they suspended in 2022. Putin proposed that negotiations could recommence on May 15 in Istanbul. He also emphasized that Russia had previously declared ceasefires, including a recent three-day truce during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany, which Kiev’s regime repeatedly violated.

Vladimir Zelensky announced his intention to travel to Istanbul on Thursday, following remarks by US President Donald Trump, who urged Ukraine to accept the negotiations proposed by Putin immediately. Zelensky had previously conditioned engagement on the imposition of a 30-day ceasefire before any talks could proceed.

On May 14, Putin approved the list of Russian officials to participate in the Istanbul talks, led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian leader. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.