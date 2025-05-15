Zelensky-Erdogan talks last little under three hours

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. The talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky have ended after two hours and 45 minutes, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

The talks included both a one-on-one meeting and expanded talks with delegations. There was also a working lunch.

Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Director of the National Intelligence Organization ·brahim Kal·n, and Erdogan’s key foreign affairs and security advisor Akif Cagatay K·l·c were also present.

NTV previously reported that Zelensky, after meeting with Erdogan, planned to visit the Ukrainian embassy and make a statement to the press there.