Erdogan’s communications director anticipates gradual progress after PKK move to disband

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. The settlement process following the Kurdistan Workers Party’s (PKK) decision to dissolve and move toward a Turkey free of terrorism will require considerable time, said Fahrettin Altun, Director of the Directorate of Communications at the Turkish presidency.

"The decision by the separatist terrorist organization [PKK] to lay down arms and disband is a clear indicator that momentum toward a terror-free Turkey led by our President [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan has intensified and entered a key phase," Altun wrote on X. "This is neither a short-term nor superficial process, and it certainly won't conclude swiftly," the Turkish communications director stated. He said Turkey would take appropriate steps to maintain steady progress. "All actions will be open, firm, and comprehensive," Altun added.

At a congress held by the PKK earlier, the group decided to disband and end its 47-year confrontation with Turkey. In a declaration issued after the congress, the party said it would shift to democratic politics instead. Additionally, according to Kurdish Rudaw television, the congress demanded legal and political guarantees for the PKK’s jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan, so he can supervise the process.